The Ukrainian government has appointed new heads of Donetsk and Rivne OVA

The Ukrainian government has appointed new heads of the Donetsk and Rivne regional military administrations (OVA). This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

Vadim Filashkin was appointed to head the administration in the Kyiv-controlled territory of the Donetsk region, and Alexander Koval became the head of the Rivne OVA.

Earlier, Ukraine appointed a new Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics. This was Colonel Vitaly Polovenko, who headed the logistics department of the National Defense University of Ukraine.