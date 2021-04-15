As happens every week, Epic Games already offers players the new titles that thus join the list of all free games on the Epic Games Store. This time we talk about Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth and The First Tree, which are available from this moment until next April 22 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

Although the normal thing is that the company offers a single title, as happened last week, this time we will enjoy more than one, since it has been announced that next week we will be able to get up to two new free games from the Epic Games Store. This time they will be Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2, which will be available from next April 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time, being the 29th of the same month the last day on which they will be available to the players.

Before leaving Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter that she would be back home for her eleventh birthday. Ellen never came back. Now, fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley has learned that her mother’s ship’s flight log has been recovered. Amanda heads to the Sevastopol space station to solve her mother’s mystery, but there she encounters something terrifying. Take part in a quest for survival in the Labyrinthine Station of Sevastopol. Without equipment and without preparation, it will take all your skill and courage to get out of there alive.

A new hero emerges to challenge the delivery man in Hand of Fate 2! Master a vivid, mission-filled board game that can be replayed over and over again. Unlock new cards, build your adventure and defeat your enemies in brutal real-time combat.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get hold of the two new free games from the Epic Games Store, stay tuned for next April 22 or before the end of the period to acquire them on the 29th of the same month.