Defne, Turkey.- two new earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 shook the province of hataisouth of Turkeyon the night of Monday 20 yesterday, leaving new victims, reported at least six people dead and 294 injured.

The main earthquake occurred in the Defne district, south of the city of Antioquia, unfortunately it is in the region that had already been devastated two weeks ago by two earthquakes that left at least 47,000 dead and more than 105,000 injured.

The search for survivors After these new earthquakes, it continues in the areas of Defne and Samadang, the epicenter of the second earthquake of magnitude 5.8.

The Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, reported on Tuesday, February 21, that 18 of the injured are in critical condition. .

The local authorities urgently requested the shipping tents to shelter the population, since many are afraid to return to their homes for fear of new building collapses.

Another of the main concerns is that the stability of various water reservoirs in the region, which had already suffered structural damage in previous tremors, although at the moment there is no risk of collapse.

The mayor of Samandag, Refik Eryilmaz, pointed out that after these two strong aftershocks several buildings had collapsed and that it is not known if there were people inside.

The intense cold that the survivors are suffering, It has led them to take refuge in the remains of buildings damaged in previous earthquakes.

the tasks of search for survivors are nearing completion, although it is still feared that there may be tens of thousands of bodies in the rubble.

Turkey’s emergency management agency, AFAD, reported yesterday that several magnitude 4 aftershocks have struck the area.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned about the possibility that there are more people trapped in the buildings that have collapsed in these new earthquakes.

