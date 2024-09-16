The 4th Abu Dhabi Neurology Conference, held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi, revealed during the activities of the second day the availability of the two latest new drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in the world, namely “Leqembi” and “Kisunla”, for the first time in the UAE, after they were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The two new drugs contribute to reducing the progression of the disease and the deterioration of the condition of Alzheimer’s patients.

Dr. Suhail Abdullah Al Rukun, Consultant Neurologist, President of the Emirates Neurology Society, and member of the conference’s organizing committee, explained that the discussions of the 4th Abu Dhabi Neurology Conference, organized by the Emirates Neurology Society under the patronage of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the United Arab Emirates University, focus on several main topics including the latest research and developments in multiple sclerosis, the latest medications in this field, types of headaches and their diagnosis using the latest treatment protocols, in addition to special discussions on Alzheimer’s disease.

He said: “The conference witnessed the announcement of the two newest drugs in the world to treat Alzheimer’s, as they were made available in the UAE and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the years 2023 and 2024,” noting that the two modern drugs contribute to reducing the progression of the disease by removing amyloid protein from the brain, which reduces the deterioration of the condition of Alzheimer’s patients.

He pointed out that the new drug “Kisunla” is an antibody drug for amyloid protein deposited in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients, and is given every month for a long period. The drug is the third anti-amyloid drug approved for use after “Adiohelm” and “Lekimbi”, noting that these two drugs must be given by neurologists specializing in Alzheimer’s disease, after conducting a head X-ray and confirming the presence of amyloid in the tissues or cerebrospinal fluid through accurate tests specific to this matter, noting that all treatments are given only to patients with mild cognitive impairment, and in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

He stressed that the presence and availability of such medicines in the UAE enhances the distinguished healthcare in the country, which provides an opportunity for a very large number of patients awaiting treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, whose numbers have begun to increase with the advancement of age among many categories of citizens and residents in the country.

During the second day, the conference organized workshops targeting trainee neurologists, to familiarize them with neurological diseases, how to identify and diagnose the different types of the disease, and then determine the appropriate treatment protocol for the medical condition.

Dr. Hidaya Ali Ansari, a specialist at the Imaging Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, presented workshops in which he talked about the hidden features of multiple sclerosis, focusing on unnoticed disability. Dr. Nasser Al-Zubaidi, a consultant psychiatrist at Khalifa City Health Center, also presented a workshop in which he discussed the behavioral management of people with dementia.

The conference hosted one of the pioneers in neuro-ophthalmology at Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany, Professor Dr. Michael Stroop, to present two scientific courses for the attending doctors and specialists in this field.