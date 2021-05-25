The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed 1,600 lives in the Murcia Region since March 2020. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported the death of two women, aged 50 and 78, from Murcia and Cartagena.

The Epimiology Service reported that 108 positives were registered this Monday, so that the number of active cases rises to 784, more than a hundred above the figure recorded by the Community last Monday. The health workers carried out 2,994 PCR or antigen tests, thus increasing the positivity rate to 3.6%.

Of the 108 new cases, 37 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 25 to Cartagena, seven to Alcantarilla, seven to Lorca, six to Molina de Segura, three to Caravaca de la Cruz, three to Cehegín, three to Ceutí and three to Totana. The rest are spread over various locations.

The pressure in the hospitals of the Region of Murcia improved this Monday when the number of admitted fell by four, to 70, while there are 26 patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), two less than in the previous day. Since the start of the pandemic, 112,445 have been infected by Covid in the Region of Murcia.