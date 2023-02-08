The League has just started. There are 3 incomplete dates, but there are already two coaches who want to excel, who already do, and not with big teams. One is Raúl Armando, the Argentine who has at Atletico Bucaramanga leader with 7 points; the other is Lucas Gonzaleza new DT that has Águilas fourth with 5 points.

The Bucaramanga leader of Armando

Last Sunday, Bucaramanga hit the table by defeating Junior, the one led by Bacca and Quintero, 1-0. And he did it well, and it is one of the surprises at the start of the League. Its DT, the man behind the project, is Raúl Armando, a 57-year-old Argentine who was a defender as a footballer and who has had an extensive career in basic forces, in different categories of the Unión de Santa Fe club, also as a technical assistant, and with shorter career as main DT at Tiro Federal and Sportivo Belgrano in his country, before landing in Bucaramanga. Armando is enjoying this start to the season, but he is clear that daily work will mark the future.

Lucas Armando (center) with his coaching staff in Bucaramanga. Photo: Atletico Bucaramanga

“The fundamental premise is to put together a good group of people and workers, hungry players and the desire to succeed, and we put the stamp on it from the physical and soccer aspects so that the team is solid, tough and compact,” Raúl tells EL TIEMPO .

When he arrived, he found a team in reconstruction, which lost players like Dayro Moreno and Sherman Cárdenas, but brought others with whom he already makes a difference, such as the Argentine Gonzalo Lencina, scorer of the winning goal against Junior and who already has 3 goals. Armando now has Teofilo Gutierrezwhich will undoubtedly give you an additional boost.

“Very happy to have him, we are going to make the most of him, everyone knows what Teo is and what he can offer us, not only in the game, but with his experience, we will have to assemble him, he has just had 2 training sessions, he will settle down to the way of the game”, he says. The task of this Argentine is now to sustain himself, so that his great outburst is not temporary. “The idea is to have an intense, short team, defend as a block, attack compactly; The idea is to think about the goal in front, look for the games, ”he says.

‘I am a brave DT’

Lucas González, DT of Eagles.

Another coach who stands out at this start of the season is that of Águilas. He is Lucas Gonzalez, a new DT in Colombian soccer. He is a 41-year-old from Bogota trained abroad (Sports Sciences in Australia, and for DT in Barcelona), with time at Atlético Nacional (coordinator of minor divisions), who has been a physical trainer, wanted to be a soccer player, created a training center of trainers —where they have been trained Alberto Gamero and Harold Riveraamong others—, is a student of the game, and was waiting for his opportunity to direct.

He was going to be Rivera’s assistant in Santa Fe, until he received the call from Águilas. He didn’t expect it so fast, but he doesn’t plan to miss this opportunity.

we need to have control of the ball to score a goal, we will try that. I am a brave DT in a brave team

“Colombian soccer finds in us a coaching staff that makes decisions based on logic and raises based on the opponent, and that we understand that this is a game in which chance plays a fundamental role, but so that our odds, we need to have control of the ball to score a goal, we’ll try that. I am a brave DT in a brave team that will seek everywhere to score one more goal than the rival, ”he says in a chat with EL TIEMPO.

Lucas is grateful that Águilas has opted for a new DT, and feels empowered to meet the challenges.

“The directors want to go one step further than last semester, when they missed reaching the final. They kept 90 percent of the payroll and reinforced it in specific positions. That way it was easier to implement what was needed… It was to see what we had and the reinforcements and see how the players assimilated everything, and surely we have a team to fight up front”, he affirms.

Lucas has already had challenges to show his work, such as drawing with Junior (1-1) and Nacional (0-0). Lucas, obsessed with statistics, says that his team was superior in both games, but that he lacked a goal. That’s why he made the adjustments and scored 4 for Tolima on Monday. And that’s the way he goes, studying rival by rival, game by game, adjusting: that’s how he jumped into the ring, that’s how he wants to surprise Colombian soccer.

