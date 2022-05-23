With the alpha tests of Multi Versus already underway, many have had the opportunity to try this clone of Super Smash Bros. Along with this, and as expected, the data miners could not contain themselves. In this way, a series of clues have been found that reveal who would be the next characters to join the battlefield of Warner Bros.

In accordance with JPMB5555documents related to Gizmo’s voices from gremlins and real-life LeBron James in the source code of Multi Versus. This would indicate that the classic 80s movie character, and the famous basketball player, would come to the free-to-play game in the future.

Although the idea of ​​adding LeBron James to Multi Versus isn’t that crazy, especially considering that the player starred Space Jam: A New LegacyAs well as the Xbox game that came out alongside the movie, Gizmo’s inclusion is something that has drawn attention. JPMB5555 has mentioned that the character of the Gremlins would not arrive alone, but it would be transformed into one of the horrible creatures of the tape.

Let’s remember that Gizmo never morphed into a gremlin during the 80s movies. Considering that the Iron Giant appears in this game, thus ignoring one of the fundamentals of this character, it would not be unreasonable that several elements of this character could also be ignored. gremlins to give a new power to the lovable Gizmo.

In related topics, here you can see the new preview of the game. Similarly, fans did not like the inclusion of The Iron Giant in Multi Versus.

Editor’s note:

Considering Arya Stark is already in the game, it’s no surprise to see LeBron James. However, if Gizmo does transform into a gremlin, this would be another character that hasn’t been respected by the game’s creators, and this could be a continuing trend.

Via: comic book