Two changes in one weekend

The weekend of Miami Grand Prix did not start in the best way for Charles Leclercwho had taken part in the first free practice session with both a new MGU-K (the second of this season) that with a new change. Also in this case, for the Monegasque it was the second component, which however had a short life: later impact against barriers which took place in the final moments of Q3, Ferrari in fact decided to replace the gearbox again for car number 16, thus using the third unit.

No penalty

However, this news is not synonymous with a penalty for Leclerc, given that, as for the MGU-Ks, maximum substitutions permitted before collecting a fine are set a four. In any case, the double replacement in the space of a single weekend does not smile on the Maranello team, which had already performed the same operation this weekend also with the car of Carlos Sainz, which is experiencing a calmer situation than in own teammate.

Not just Ferraris

Contrary to the poleman of the last Azerbaijan GP, ​​in fact, the Spaniard used the second unit available, one less than the one Leclerc will use on the occasion of the GP in Florida, the fifth round of the 2023 world championship. The fact remains that, curiously, the same problem that Leclerc is suffering also concerns the world championship leader Max Verstappen. Again this weekend, the International Federation in fact formalized the gearbox replacement also for the Dutch Red Bull driver, who also reached the third unit out of four.