Two new canoes arrived on the island of El Hierro in the central hours of this Saturday with 293 migrants, bringing the number of irregular vessels arriving during the day to the Canary Islands to seven – five to Lanzarote and two to El Hierro -, according to sources from the emergency services. at the foot of the pier.

For its part, Maritime Rescue has explained that it was the Civil Guard that warned around 12:00 p.m. of the presence of two echoes on the SIVE radar that could be cayucos about three and four miles from La Restinga, respectively.

This way, moved to the seas Adhara and Acrux, who located two canoes with 69 – including a woman – and 224 occupants – including 57 women and several minors – and escorted them to the El Hierro dock.

There they were assisted by the usual health care device in these cases made up of Red Cross and Canary Emergency Service (SUC), all being in apparent good health.









With these two boats there are now seven rescued this Saturday after the Salvamar Calliope It will intercept four inflatable boats with about 240 people during the night and first thing in the morning in a single outing; and the Salvamar Al Nair a farm with 30 migrants, all of whom were taken to Arrecife (Lanzarote).

Since last Christmas Day, and until 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, there are some 1,689 migrants that have arrived to the Canary Islands in 27 boats.