Milan, two other cases of sexual violence reported

Milan scares. After the sensational case of sexual violence that took place in the elevator of the Central Station on Thursday, April 27, two other women report having been sexually abused.

The first episode dates back to Friday the 28th, when a 57-year-old homeless woman, already in poor health conditions, was attacked in a camping tent set up in Piazza Carbonari. The other case would instead have occurred within the walls of a hotel. The woman said she fell ill and suffered severe harassment from a man she had been having dinner with. The investigations are entrusted to the police.

In detail, the 57-year-old homeless woman was allegedly approached by another homeless man, described as an African in his thirties, also in front of the Central Station, near the well-known monument depicting an apple. The man offers her shelter for the night under his camping tend located in Piazza Carbonari about a kilometer and a half away. The two, after reaching the place by tram, settle down on a blanket and here the attack would have started despite the woman’s pleas not to continue.

Subscribe to the newsletter

