Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/08/2023 – 6:12 am

Share



Promising results from two new studies on cancer drugs were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) this week in Chicago.

For lung cancer patients, a drug called osimertinib – taken in pill form once a day – has been shown to reduce the risk of death by more than 50% in a long-term international study.

+ Cost of cancer treatment rises 400% in four years

For breast cancer patients, a new drug called ribociclib significantly increased survival rates and prevented recurrent disease in a separate study.

“Targeted therapies have been a major advance in the treatment of deadly cancers,” said Dr. Marc Siegel, professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital.

“Osimertinib targets an abnormal protein on the surface of some cancers (in this case, the lung) and directs it to destruction,” he explained. “Ribociclib targets abnormal growth hormones in breast cancer and is being used early in the treatment process to increase survival.”

Using these targeted therapies before recurrences directly translates to better survival, Siegel added.

New drug cuts lung cancer deaths by half, study finds

Lung cancer accounts for the majority of cancer deaths in the US for both men and women, with 238,340 new cases expected in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society.

To help reduce these numbers, Dr. Roy Herbst, deputy director of the Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Conn., led a study that explored the effectiveness of a drug called osimertinib, also known as Tagrisso and made by AstraZeneca.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 4, looked at patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer.

When diagnosed in later stages, this very common type of lung cancer is prone to recurrence, according to a press release posted on the Yale School of Medicine website.

“ADAURA (the study name) used osimertinib in the lung cancer setting, where patients had already had surgery, and the results are impressive,” Herbst said in the statement. “We are moving this effective drug therapy into the early stages of the disease.”

The researchers looked at patients who had already had surgery to remove the cancer. The results showed “prolonged disease-free survival” and reduced tumor spread compared to a placebo group.

Of a total of 682 patients, 88% of those who took osimertinib after surgery survived the next five years, compared with 78% of the placebo group, noted the press release.

Overall, the death rate was 51% lower for those taking the drug.

The highest survival rates were observed regardless of whether patients received chemotherapy.

“When we treat cancer early, we prevent it from spreading to the brain, to the liver, to the bones,” said Herbst. “In this study, we took advantage of the efficacy of osimertinib and used it earlier, resulting in a really phenomenal impact on survival.”

He added: “It changes practice and helps people live longer with lung cancer.”

The Doctor. Suresh Nair, MD, Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute in Allentown, Pa., reviewed the study and called it “a landmark achievement using targeted genomic therapy.”

“This pill disables the major growth factor seen in 10-15% of resected non-small cell lung cancers that harbor the EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) mutation in the US,” he told Fox News Digital.

“This led to an unprecedented – and honestly amazing – five-year survival of 88% in these lung cancer patients, a considerable improvement over the 78% seen in placebo,” Nair said as well.

“It is undeniable that this drug had a strong protective effect against spread to the brain and other sites.”

The findings from this decades-long study are of particular importance for several categories of patients most likely to have this type of lung cancer mutation, including women, young adults, Asian ethnicity and non-smokers, Nair said.

“Interestingly, two-thirds of the patients in the clinical trial were female and non-smokers, both of which are uncommon in large studies of stage III lung cancer,” he noted.

Osimertinib has been approved by the FDA since December 2020 for this purpose in the US, following previous trials that showed promising results, Nair said.

“Now oncologists can prescribe the drug for three years and have even more confidence that survival can be increased to a high level,” he added.

Breast cancer drug shown to reduce recurrence by a quarter

Breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new female cancers each year.

The expectation is that, in 2023, about 297,790 women will be diagnosed and 43,700 will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.

Researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, Calif., believe that a new targeted therapy drug called ribociclib — also known as Kisqali — has the potential to prolong survival and reduce the chances of recurrence in women who are both HR positive and HER2 negative. . early stage breast cancer.

This type of cancer recurs in about a third of stage II patients after standard treatment and in more than half of people with stage III disease, the study authors said in an ASCO press release.

When this type of cancer returns, it is usually more advanced and aggressive.

At this week’s ASCO conference, researchers revealed that in late-stage trials, ribociclib reduced the chance of breast cancer recurrence by 25% when combined with standard hormone therapy after traditional treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

Ribociclib targets the CDK4 and CDK6 proteins, which promote the growth of breast cancer cells.

In the study, called NATALEE, 5,101 participants with HR-positive, HER2-negative stage IIA, IIB or III breast cancer were randomly assigned to receive ribociclib with hormone therapy or hormone therapy alone, according to the release.

“The addition of ribociclib to hormone therapy led to a significant improvement in iDFS (invasive disease-free survival),” the press release stated. “The three-year iDFS rates were 90.4% in the ribociclib group compared to 87.1% in the hormone therapy alone group.”

“Overall, the addition of ribociclib reduced the risk of recurrence by 25%.”

Ribociclib is already approved in the US and UK to treat breast cancer that has already spread, but the new findings suggest it may be effective when used in the early stages.

“These landmark results will fundamentally change the way we treat patients with HR+/HER2-stage II and III early breast cancer who are in need of new, well-tolerated options that prevent their cancer from coming back,” said lead author Dennis J. Slamon, MD , PhD, director of the Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research Program at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, Calif., in a press release from Novartis, the maker of Kisqali.

“Addressing this unmet need in such a broad patient population could help simplify treatment decisions for healthcare professionals and keep many at-risk patients cancer-free without interrupting their daily lives.”

The Doctor. Nathan Goodyear, physician and chief medical officer at Brio-Medical in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been practicing integrative medicine since 2006. He was not involved in the study, but he found the findings consistent with what he expected.

The doctor said he believes ribociclib is “the next in line of targeted therapeutic approaches available today, which are part of a paradigm shift that is transforming medicine from a single approach to a personalized approach,” he told Fox News Digital.

Targeted, precision-based approaches to cancer treatment are likely to improve the accuracy of therapy, Goodyear said.

“The ultimate goal is to increase overall effectiveness and reduce side effects.”

With 90% of cancer deaths caused by metastasis (spreading to other parts of the body), Goodyear noted that “any therapy that prevents metastasis is a therapy that reduces morbidity and mortality.”

By showing an improvement in disease-free status after three years, he said, the study highlighted the benefit of “therapy stacking” for improving overall survival and reducing recurrence.























