Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old athlete from Tampa, Florida, is the future of world speed. Or almost already better to say of the present. If less than a month ago he snatched the world record for 200 meters in the U18 category from Usain Bolt by stopping the clock at 20.11, two hundredths faster than what the Jamaican achieved at his age in 2003, now it has lowered it to 20.04 in the first round and at 19.88 in the semifinals of the Trials in the US that are held in Eugene (Oregon) and which will determine the North American Olympic team for Tokyo.

Born in January 2004 and already professional since this year thanks to an agreement with Adidas It is a phenomenon of nature that has already run 100 meters at 9.99 (with excessive wind) and at 10.16 with legal wind, the 200 at 19.88 and the 400 at 47.48. And among his victims in the race there are already names like Trayvon Bromell (world champion in 2016 of 60 slides and one of the favorites to gold in the 100 of Tokyo), Noah Lyles (world champion of 200 meters in Doha 2019) or the Briton Harnel Zughes (European 100 meter champion in Berlin 2018).



Enlarge Kirby Lee (USA TODAY Sports)



Athletics are in luck with this speed gem that’s bound to break speed barriers … if football doesn’t convince you to quit tartan bound for the fields of one of the universities that are crazy to recruit him. At the moment, the Tokyo Games were not an option, but seeing his performance in Oregon they may have him among their participants if he falls to a mark in the final next morning, as he himself says “between 19.70 and 19.80”.