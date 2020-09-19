Highlights: The Lok Sabha on Saturday approved two new bills, the company bill and the taxation bill passed.

Not only big companies but also small companies under the purview of the company act: Finance Minister

Congress helping the suit-booters instead of the poor during the Corona crisis: Congress

The Lok Sabha on Saturday approved the ‘Companies (Amendment) Bill-2020’ and ‘Taxation and other laws (Amendment and Waiver of Certain Provisions) Bill’. While certain offenses have been taken out of the category of economic offenses under the Companies (Amendment) Bill-2020, while taxation and other laws (amendment and waiver of certain provisions) Bill under the Kovid-19 epidemic time to pay tax To increase the limit, a tax rebate has been proposed for the PM Cares Fund. With this, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while replying to the discussion on the Companies (Amendment) Bill-2020 Bill, clarified that serious offenses will continue to be in the category of economic crime as before. Sitharaman said that not only big companies but small companies are also under the purview of this act. He said that ‘non-compoundable’ offenses are not excluded from the category of economic offenses. The number of such crimes was 35 and will remain the same today.

Congress bid – government helping suitors

Initiating the discussion on the Companies (Amendment) Bill-2020, Congress leader Manish Tiwari alleged that in the time of Corona crisis, help is being provided to the suit-booters rather than the poor. This proves that the priorities of this government are not for the last man in the queue, but for the capitalists. He said that the purpose of this bill and the agricultural bills passed by the Lok Sabha recently is to invite big industrial houses to farming and farming. The Congress MP said that the Government’s intention is to weaken Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Government ensures transparency in CSR: TMC

Taking part in the discussion, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said that through this bill, the government has proved that it takes effective steps even in difficult times. He said that in the process of drafting the Bill, detailed discussions were held with all concerned. Aparajita said that this amendment bill would boost business ease and also boost investor confidence. The BJP member said that through this bill, initiatives related to CSR will be strengthened. Saugata Roy of Trinamool Congress said that the government should ensure greater transparency in CSR.

What facilities will the corporates get: Gaurav Gogoi

Kotagiri Sridhar of YSR Congress Party said that Andhra Pradesh should be provided with the amount of dues. Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant said that the government should tell what is the result if such a huge investment has been made at the start-up. BSP MP Malook Nagar said that the government has taken steps to boost business in the time of Corona crisis as people need jobs at this time. Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi said that the government should ask how much facilities it will provide to the corporate world.



Public will get immediate relief: Sitharaman

On the other hand, taxation and other methods (amendment and exemption of certain provisions) Bill include subjects like extending the time period for filing returns, linking Aadhaar with PAN. The taxation and other statutes related to it (amendment and exemption of certain provisions) ordinance were enacted in March 2020. Responding to the discussion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there were topics related to compliance deadlines for people in the time of Kovid-19 which included filing returns, filing GST returns. He said that because people could face problems during the lockdown, the dates needed to be postponed. In view of this, the ordinance had to be brought and the bill for this ordinance had to be brought. This was necessary to provide immediate relief to the public.

Opposition said – lack of transparency

Sitharaman said that due to Kovid crisis we had to bring ordinance. Was a legal requirement. The public was to be given immediate relief. In such a case, this ordinance was introduced so that the delay in depositing the tax would not attract penalty as the earlier act provided for a fine. Sitharaman said that Revenue Service officials are working in a life-threatening manner and an opinion cannot be formed on everyone regarding a single matter. During the discussion, several opposition parties including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress opposed the formation of PM Cares Fund in Lok Sabha and alleged that it lacked transparency.

Start transparency from your home: Sitharaman

Taking a dig at the opposition’s allegations, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the government is doing its best to ensure transparency in the tax system. He said that I want to say that transparency should start from your home and bring transparency in your charitable organizations. Sitharaman said that PM Cares is registered, but the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund is not registered. He said that both the PM Cares Fund and the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund are audited by the same agency. He said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has not had a single meeting since 1985. The Finance Minister said that as far as management is concerned, the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defense Minister, Finance Minister are ex-officio members in the PM Cares Fund. Apart from this, some enlightened people from different fields are also ex-officio members. While the Prime Minister is the Chairman of the National Relief Fund. Apart from this, the President of the Indian National Congress is the trustee.

Why was the member of Congress in PM relief fund: Finance Minister

Sitharaman questioned why he remained a member of the Congress when there are thousands of political parties in the country. This question should also be asked. The Finance Minister said that RTI is not applicable to both the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the PM Cares Fund, but you only talk about PM Cares. Significantly, this bill will replace the ordinance brought in March this year, which extended the time limit for paying tax by giving exemption and the penalties under certain laws were waived.