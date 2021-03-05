The Russian founders of the Fix Price chain of stores – Sergey Lomakin and Artem Khachatryan – became dollar billionaires during the company’s IPO, Bloomberg reported their appearance. The agency estimated the fortune of each of the two entrepreneurs at $ 3.6 billion. Forbes estimates are slightly lower at $ 3.4 billion.

Earlier, the retailer listed its securities on the London Stock Exchange at a price of $ 9.75 per share, investors valued the entire company at $ 8.3 billion. Fix Price hopes during the IPO to raise 2 billion dollars, taking into account the option for additional placement. The deal decided to participate in the Qatar sovereign fund QIA (will buy shares at a placement price of $ 150 million), funds managed by BlackRock (150 million), GIC (100 million) and APG (75 million).

Related materials On a tip Amateurs came to the American stock exchanges. Now the future of the world economy depends on them No prisoners are taken Ordinary Americans have banded together to punish Wall Street players. The rich lose fortunes

The start of trading in Fix Price securities on the London and Moscow stock exchanges is scheduled for March 10. The deal could be the largest Russian IPO since 2010, when UC Rusal was listed in Hong Kong and raised $ 2.24 billion.

Fix Price is a Russian chain of stores in the “fixed price store” format, founded in 2007. Now the company network has more than three thousand stores in Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union, including Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. She takes 77th place in the ranking of the largest private companies in Russia according to Forbes.

Stores sell food and non-food items – from food to cleaning products and cosmetics – at a set price. Fix Price’s revenue for 2020 amounted to more than RUB 190 billion.