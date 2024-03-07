The most recent DLC of Splatoon 3 not only does it bring interesting gameplay, but also surprises within its code, since in this they have managed to find that there are two figures Amiibo more than will be compatible with this game, and that means that the sale of the plastic figures has not ended with the trio of presenters for this installment. And the return of two well-known faces within the saga is possible, specifically from the last installment that many users consider the most popular of all.

They discovered that the file called AW_amiiboPose is related to a new pose for the figure of Marinewhich would obviously be accompanied by her friend Pearl, they even already have an image of what this collectible would look like. So it would be imminent that news about the product will be released in the following, since the franchise is at its peak after having received more content that will surely keep the third game active for a couple more years.

Here you can see it:

Marina has data for a Side Order amiibo pose under the AW_amiiboPose file, which lines up with the resource size table leak showing 2 unused amiibos in the data. I modified the pose into the game so we can get a preview of what it may look like in the future. pic.twitter.com/am69Uvh9Zz — ash (@ashbinary_) March 7, 2024

Here is a synopsis of the franchise:

Remember that Splatoon 3 is available on Switch. Its expansion is sold separately.

Editor's note: With this it is clear to us that the Sora Amiibo was not the last to go on sale, and there could still be new ones for games that are released in the future. In fact, they completely passed up making some for Peach's game, with all the transformations she has. However, it is possible that they come out later, it also happened with Zelda.