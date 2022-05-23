CR Madrid Monday, May 23, 2022, 22:26



Two sisters of Pakistani origin and residents of the Barcelona town of Tarrasa were tortured and murdered last Friday in their country, after rejecting a marriage that had been arranged by their own parents with their cousins.

The event occurred in Punjab, an eastern province of Pakistan where Gujrat is located, the original city of the two young women, 21 and 24 years old. As reported by ‘La Vanguardia’, the two women moved with their mother to their native region to try to break ties with their cousins ​​because they did not agree. For this they were convinced that it was necessary to do this procedure in person. However, they then ran into a trap.

At least six men from her family tortured the two young women to pressure them into giving up their ideas and signing the necessary papers to formalize both unions. The objective was that their partners could enter Spain. Getting no results, they were strangled and shot.

‘honor killings’



His mother was locked up in a house and did not report this ‘honour crime’, something very common in these cases. It was the Pakistani Police itself that acted upon learning of the events. He arrested six people, while looking for a seventh who could be involved in this murder, understood as a way to safeguard family pride in Middle Eastern countries, India and Pakistan. According to the United Nations Population Fund, some 5,000 women are murdered each year for ‘honour crimes’.