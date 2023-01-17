THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 13:01



The Criminal Court number 5 of Murcia will sit on the bench this Wednesday two residents of the capital and an agent of the National Police for the clashes during a protest to request the burying of the AVE tracks in October 2017. The Prosecutor’s Office demands a sentence of six months in prison for one of the defendants, accused of punching the agent in the cheekbone and kicking him in the back. This neighbor faces an alleged crime of attacking an agent of authority.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also demands that the police officer be tried for an alleged crime of injury with the extenuating factors of self-defense and compliance with a duty, trade or position. The agent, according to the prosecutor in his letter, after being attacked, pursued the citizen, whom he even hit with his regulatory defense, causing a head injury. He demands that a fine of 180 euros be imposed on him.

Fine for the agent



Another neighbor must also sit on the bench this Wednesday, whom the police agent accuses of a crime of assault, a minor crime of mistreatment and another of threats. This part demands that this citizen be imposed a sentence of up to three years in prison and many other fines. It also requests that the prohibition of having or carrying weapons during the time of the sentence be ruled. The prosecutor considers that, in this case, “it has not been possible to prove that he uttered more than rude words, lack of consideration for the agents and a slight opposition to being arrested.”

All the events that must be prosecuted by the Criminal Court occurred on October 3, 2017, taking advantage of the concentration of the Plataforma Pro Soterramiento at the Santiago el Mayor level crossing to demand that the public authorities annul the arrival from the AVE to Murcia on the surface.