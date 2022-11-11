In January, the ‘Cale’ group seized 450 kilos of cocaine in the port of Barcelona. The country

Police corruption around the port of Barcelona has claimed two pieces of big game this time: stall Y Paco, nickname of two commanders of the National Police Corps (CNP) integrated into a drug trafficking organization that introduced large amounts of cocaine through the docks. The Barcelona Court has imposed a sentence of 15 years in prison on inspector Calixto MG, who was precisely one of the heads of the Unit for Drugs and Organized Crime (UDYCO) of the body while providing cover for the gang. His partner, Sub-inspector Francisco Ll. M. -who had already retired early from the force when the events occurred- has been sentenced to another five and a half years in prison, according to the sentence that EL PAÍS has agreed to.

The romeo case He brought those two police officers and thirty other people to the dock for drug trafficking through the port. Most of them have been convicted. They have known it this very Friday, when the court has personally delivered the sentence to them and they have quickly gone to the last pages, where the ruling is recorded, to know their future. The Prosecutor’s Office initially requested 18 years in prison for Inspector Cale for leading a gang that tried to import, from South America, large amounts of cocaine hidden in containers. The operation, which intended to bring some 200 kilos of cocaine to Spain, did not come to fruition due to problems with the suppliers.

The police command tried to take over a key position in the port of Barcelona to facilitate the operation, according to the telephone conversations in the case, which have been key in the sentence. During the trial, the inspector claimed that he had been the victim of a trap and that the surveillance of him in the port area was actually related to an investigation into a gypsy clan. As for Paco, the sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office was 13 years in prison.

The sentence condemns stall for a crime against public health with an aggravating circumstance (he is attributed by the “head of the criminal organization”) and an extenuating circumstance (undue delay). The penalty for this crime is set at 13 years in prison plus the payment of a fine of 795,000 euros. To this must be added two more years for a crime of revealing secrets attributed to a public official. In the case of Pacothe court also appreciates the mitigation of drug addiction, so the penalty is five and a half years in prison for drug trafficking and the payment of a fine of 815,000 euros.

The statement by Javier Z., former head of a logistics company that collaborated in a drug delivery and later repented, has also been essential. In 2016, he explained that a gang of traffickers had the support of the two police commanders. After a year of investigation led by the head of Barcelona’s Investigating Court number 18, Carmen García, both were arrested.

