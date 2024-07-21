The two elements of the National Guard of allegedly shoot without justifiable cause against a family, killing to a 9 year old girlThis in San Luis Potosithey already went detainees.

The agents They are identified as Roberto “N” and Guillermo “N”and are accused of aggravated homicide with treachery and advantageand of attempted aggravated homicide against a 15 year old boy (the girl’s brother) and the parents of both minors, reports the newspaper Publimetro, based in turn on the newspaper Milenio.

A judge has decreed preventive prison against both agentsto prevent them from escaping, in the face of the high penalty they could receiveup to 60 years in prison. They will remain confined in the La Pila prison during the two months of the investigation.

The events occurred on Early morning of Saturday, July 13 in the Federal Highway 57section of the San Luis Potosí-Matehuala highway, near the community of San Lorenzo, in the municipality of Villa Hidalgo.

In the early hours of July 13, the two officers allegedly fired at a car without justifiable reason, killing 9-year-old Hael Naomi (shot in the head) and wounding her teenage brother (wounded in the arm). The officers are said to have then abandoned the patrol car and fled on their own.