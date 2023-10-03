Genoa – Two mushroom growers dispersed in the woods of Cavorsi, a small hamlet in the municipality of Torriglia, they were tracked down by the firefighters after relatives had filed a missing person report on Tuesday afternoon.

The two, a 37-year-old man and an 86-year-old pensioner, had gone to the woods of Val Trebbia looking for porcini mushrooms but they then lost their way back. The firefighters finally located them.

Also on Tuesday, the body of a mushroom farmer who had gotten lost the day before was found in the woods near Torriglia (click here for the article).