The police announced the arrest of two unknown persons who stole antiques from the apartment worth more than 1 million rubles. Moscow 24…

A statement about the theft to the police came from a 39-year-old resident of the Moscow region. The victim said that unknown persons entered the apartment in Bolshoy Nikolopeskovsky lane.

Law enforcers detained Muscovites 44 and 46 years old, stolen antiques were seized.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article “Theft”.