María José Ros Olivo, regional coordinator of Ciudadanos in the Region of Murcia, and Andrés Álvarez de Cienfuegos, secretary of Programs and coordinator of the group of the orange formation in Cartagena, are the Murcians who will be part of the candidacy ‘Renace Tu Partido’ to the party’s national primaries.

The list is headed by the liberal MEP Adrián Vázquez, who aspires to the position of secretary general, and the spokesperson for Cs in the Balearic Islands, Patricia Guasp, for the position of political spokesperson. This is the pro-government candidacy, headed by the spokesman in Congress, Edmundo Bal, supported by Murcian leaders such as Senator Miguel Sánchez, Deputy Ana Martínez Vidal and the mayor of Cehegín, Jerónimo Moya.

The ‘Reborn your party’ team announced on Tuesday afternoon the names of all the members of the candidacy, of which María José Ros and Andrés Álvarez are part, as members. In this sense, if this is the list most voted for by the militants, they would become part of the National Executive of the liberal formation.

“This is a new candidacy, based on the union and in which all affiliates fit,” explained María José Ros, who stressed that, among its members, there are “new faces, with diverse profiles and great capacity and experience in the management”.

“‘Renace Tu Partido” is a commitment to a more open, close formation, with a great role for municipalism and work in the autonomies, as well as for a more transversal and less vertical party structure,” added Andrés Álvarez de Cienfuegos. .

“We have a team for a project and a project for a country. We are going to work for a liberal space that reconnects with the citizenry, excites, and above all that is once again decisive, “concluded Ros.

Voting will take place on January 9 and 10, from which the new Management and Executive Committee will be elected and, later, on the 14th and 15th, the VI General Assembly of Citizens will take place.