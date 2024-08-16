Two climbers have died after falling more than a thousand meters from the Matterhorn. The Swiss police reported, specifying that the accident occurred two days ago. The two climbers had left the Hornli refuge in Zermatt early on Wednesday morning to climb the Matterhorn: since they did not return to the starting point as planned after their excursion, Air Zermatt was alerted via the rescue organization of the Canton of Valais.

During a reconnaissance flight, emergency services managed to locate the lifeless bodies of the two climbers, whose identification is still ongoing.