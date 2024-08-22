Three mountaineers from Spain suffered a fatal accident when they fell from a summit of Mont Blanc in the French Alps on Wednesday, August 21. Authorities reported that when they went to rescue the climbers they found only one of them alive.

According to the criteria of

The group of mountaineers was rappelling down from the summit of Tacul, a 4,248-metre-high peak that makes up Mont Blancwhich at 4,805 metres high is the highest peak in Western Europe.

The two climbers who died were 26 and 27 years old and their identities are unknown. The third man is known to have suffered superficial injuries and is out of danger.

The bodies of the Spaniards were rescued by helicopter and taken to the city of Chamonix, capital of the French Alps, where their mortal wounds will be assessed and full identification will be carried out in order to notify their relatives.

A spokesman for the Chamonix High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon (PGHM) confirmed to EFE that the accident occurred at the beginning of the afternoon, when The rope team that included the climbers fell for unknown reasons from a height of about 100 metres during a rappel in the Gervasutti corridor.

Terrible news has reached Lezo from the surroundings of Mont Blanc

“Terrible news has reached Lezo from the area surrounding Mont Blanc. Two young hikers from the region have died, one of them a fellow citizen. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two young men. May the land receive him with sweetness,” said the mayor of Lezo (Spain), Mikel Arruti Salaberria.

Adds to a past incident

On the 5th, one mountaineer died and four others were injured on the French side of the Mont-Blanc massif when a block of ice fell, affecting a total of 15 climbers from various groups.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE