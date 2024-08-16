Two climbers have died after falling more than 1,000 meters on the Matterhorn. It happened this morning on the Swiss side of the mountain. The victims – not yet identified – had set off from the Hörnli refuge in Zermatt, Switzerland. When they failed to return to the valley, the alarm was raised. Air Zermatt then carried out a reconnaissance flight and located the lifeless climbers on the north face of the Matterhorn. The bodies were then recovered by the cantonal police.