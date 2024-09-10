The bodies of the two Italian mountaineers missing on Mont Blanc were found today. Sara Stefanelli and Andrea Galimberti had been missing since Saturday, September 7. The tragic discovery today by one of the French mountain rescue helicopters, after three days of bad weather that had prevented take-off. Together with them were also the bodies of two Korean mountaineers.

As confirmed by Etienne Rolland, commander of the Chamonix Pghm, the two teams were “rapidly located: we had an idea where they might beof their altitude and their route”.

The latest photos on the Matterhorn

On Andrea Galimberti’s Facebook page, there are many messages from people who, until a few hours ago, were hoping for a positive outcome and who are now mourning their friend. On their social media, the latest shots shared on the Matterhorn, always together, on the summit and at the refuge, happy. Galimberti describes in great detail the ascent of the Matterhorn, completed last September 3 with his friend Sara: “After the classic mountaineering course three months ago, Sara started climbing with me. Really a lot of stuff right away, at high altitude on easy routes she has no problems, in fact she goes like a god”, Galimberti wrote and then he tells me, “Andre, I have always had a dream, to reach the summit of the Matterhorn!!!”.