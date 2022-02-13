Two motorcyclists died this Sunday morning in different events at the intersection of South Peripheral and the Azteca Stadium Circuit of the Mexico City. One of them was hit by a vehicle who passed through the area

The events occurred in the perimeters of the El Caracol neighborhood, from the mayor’s office Coyoacan, from the country’s capital.

The first of them was a man of approximately 40 years, whose identity was not revealed, was passing through his motorcycle when his vehicle overturned and he lost his life.

At that moment, a vehicle was passing through the site and the driver noticed the incident. At the moment, a motorcyclist was circulating in the area, in the central lanes, when he was run over by the vehicle watching the accident happen.

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City They arrived at the site to carry out the corresponding work. Similarly, capital emergency services moved to the scene.

Also, there were carried out expert reports for the withdrawal of the two bodies.

CDMX Metro user commits suicide at Nativitas station

A person who was transported by the Collective Transportation System (STC) Metercommitted suicide during the night of last Saturday at the Nativitas station, belonging to Line 2.

The events unfolded shortly before midnight, the time when the public transport Capitalino stops providing service to users.

According to information from STCrescue maneuvers were carried out after the suicideso the current had to be cut off and the service was suspended in the line 2.

The Blue linewhich runs from the seasons Four Roads to Taxqueñawas affected for a few minutes.