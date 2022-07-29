Culiacán.- Two young people traveling on a motorcycle were run over in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, leaving as balance A wounded.

The victim found at the scene was identified as Julián, 24, who suffered left leg injuries and was treated at the scene by Red Cross paramedics to later be taken to the General Hospital.

The events were reported on Cecilia Sadi Avenue and Gustavo Garmendia Street. According to preliminary information, The suspect responsible for the accident fled. in a Tacoma truck, which caused the other young man to pursue him, the results of the pursuit being ignored until now.

the injured was reported stable when the Red Cross elements transferred him to the hospital with a splint on his left leg.

We recommend you read:

The motorcycle appears to be red since the splash was left lying a few meters from the injured person.