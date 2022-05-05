Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Two young men traveling on a motorcycle were hit. and scratches on different parts of the body after hitting a taxi in the streets of the Las Canteras subdivision in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

The participating units are a white Italika motorcycle and a gray Nissan Versa, which provides taxi service. The collision occurred at the intersection of Santa Mónica and Reforma streets, in the aforementioned sector.

According to the information collected at the scene, the taxi was traveling on Santa Mónica from south to north.

When arriving at the height of the Reforma, the driver stated that he made the corresponding stop and later continued his march; however, when he was about to cross, the motorcycle collided with the front fender on the right side, as it was presumably traveling west.

After the blow, the females ended up on the ground, with various blows. Paramedics mobilized to the scene and after providing first aid they were transferred to a hospital for medical attention. Traffic agents took charge of the corresponding proceedings.