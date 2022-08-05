The Mossos d’Esquadra have announced this Friday the arrest of two officers of the body accused of a crime of illegal detention and torture for a police action carried out at the end of 2021 in Barcelona. The two police officers, along with four other of their investigated colleagues, are accused of illegally holding a man, whom they allegedly insulted for his sexual condition, handcuffed him, assaulted him and took him in a police vehicle with a partition, which is used for the detainees, to the other end of the city, where they let him go, according to police sources.

The arrest began at the gates of a nightlife bar with a gay atmosphere, on Villarroel street, in the Eixample district of Barcelona. There, the agents received a notice that a man was causing disturbances in the premises, and they needed his intervention. Upon arrival, the policemen participated in the arrest of the man. Reinforcements were called, and he ended up reduced to the ground, with his handcuffs on and inside a police vehicle, where the logical thing is that they take him to the police station.

But instead of that, according to those same sources, the two policemen, arrested last Thursday, assigned to the citizen security area of ​​the Eixample district, drove with the car outside their scope of action, to the Ciutat Vella district, and they left the victim, who had allegedly been attacked and insulted for her sexual condition, near the El Raval boulevard. The other four police officers investigated were part of the reinforcement patrols that went to the bar when the presence of the Mossos d’Esquadra was required due to the altercations.

Officially, the Mossos d’Esquadra have not provided any details of what happened, they have only reported the arrest of the agents, the crimes for which they are being investigated and the opening of a file for which they have been removed. According to police sources, the start of the investigation, despite the fact that the events took place at the end of last year, is recent, after a mosso ended up explaining part of what happened that day, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Later, the agents of the Internal Affairs Division managed to locate the victim, of Moroccan origin, who denounced what had happened.

The arrested policemen have spent this Friday afternoon in court. The investigating court 23 of Barcelona on guard duty, after receiving the accused, has agreed to a reported provisional detention that is avoidable with a bail of 6,000 euros. Both police officers, as the court has clarified, are being investigated for degrading treatment, injuries and illegal detention. If they satisfy the bail, a restraining order of 1,000 meters from the victim has also been imposed, the prohibition to communicate by any means, they cannot leave the territory either, their passport is withdrawn and they must appear periodically before the judicial authority.

Administratively, the General Directorate of the Police has separated the two mossos detainees from the service and has opened a file to all those involved, which remains paralyzed, as is usual in this type of case, waiting for the judicial process to advance. The Internal Affairs Division is the area of ​​the Catalan police itself that acts in crimes in which police officers are involved.

