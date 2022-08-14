Two more yachts connected with Roman Abramovich found in Turkey

Two more yachts have been spotted in Turkey, allegedly linked to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. About it informs luxury launches.

Vessels Garcon (67 meters) and Halo (55 meters) were discovered in the Turkish port city of Gocek. The billionaire’s other two yachts, Eclipse and Solaris, were spotted in Turkey this spring. The first was discovered in the port of Marmaris district of Muğla province in southwestern Turkey. The Solaris ship, in turn, was noticed a few kilometers from the Reshadie peninsula, it was moving in the direction of the Datca resort. Thus, according to the newspaper, the entire fleet of Abramovich with a total value of more than 1.2 billion “is in Turkey safe and sound.”

The fact that the two discovered yachts may belong to Abramovich, the Financial Times newspaper reported spring 2022. In March, the Garcon and Halo were docked in Falmouth Harbor in Antigua and Barbuda. Their cost was estimated at 20 and 38 million dollars, respectively. The authorities of the island state in the Caribbean expressed their readiness to arrest them.