Two more people who volunteered to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have died in Norway. On Tuesday, January 5, reports TASS with reference to the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

The death of patients vaccinated with the new drug became known a few days after their vaccination. Nothing is known about further measures of local authorities. TASS notes that the circumstances of the death of people are currently being investigated, as well as whether this is related to the drug itself.

It is clarified that the vaccination campaign against coronavirus started in Norway on December 27. Already vaccinated residents of nursing homes in the city of Oslo.

Earlier it was reported that the Portuguese health worker Sonia Acevedo died suddenly 48 hours after she was injected with the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Not long before this, information also appeared that the deputy head of a hospital in the suburbs of Athens had received a coronavirus vaccine and a few days later was in intensive care for artificial ventilation.

At the same time, it became known earlier that 4.2 million US residents received the first injection of two-component vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. More than 13 million doses of vaccines have been distributed throughout the United States.