The jockey Vaclav Janacek won two races with the thoroughbreds Sumercake and Leivinha on the fifth day of the horse racing season at the Great Hippodrome of Andalusia Javier Piñar Hafnerby Dos Hermanas, with the collaboration of the Seville Provincial Council and the sponsorship of the Large Cities Tourism Plan. There was a good crowd atmosphere at this Nazarene sports venue on a sunny day, with the courts in very good condition.

The day began with Spanish PSI Breeders Association Awardin which Sumercake from the Cuadra del Marqués de Miraflores de San Antonio and the Czech whip won Vaclav Janacek. This race, held over a distance of 1,500 meters on the sand track for the two-year-olds, was without excitement due to the superiority demonstrated by the colt trained by Roman Martin Arranz. He was at the front of the lot from the box kick to the goal mirror. The winning trio was completed by Bygrace and Hola Valquiria, ridden by Vicky Alonso and Sara Horcajada respectively.

He Dos Hermanas Turf Association Award It was the second installment of the day, also contested on the sand track and this time over 2,000 meters. This sales race, reserved for Amazons and gentlemen with horses and mares four years old and older, had the incontestable triumph of Machu Picchufrom the Amazing Turf stable, with a good mount of Rocío Relaño. This six-year-old from the yard of Argentine trainer Óscar Anaya achieved the sixth victory of the season, which brings his total prize statistic to 127,100 euros and with up to 16 first places. Quite a feat. He was escorted by Mauro, more than four lengths behind, and from very far away by Grazalema, so the Argentine trainer got the twin.

Gee Whizzerfrom the Cuadra Matxain with an excellent ride from the jocketa Vicky Alonsowon the Laguna Fuente del Rey Award disputed on the grass track and a distance of 1,600 meters. This mare trained by J. Elarre achieved victory with a great finish coming from behind in an exciting finish to the finish line with several horses in less than a body length. The trio Aldufoof and Katara signed, two mares trained by the Catalan David Farlete and whips by Jaime Gelabert and Nicolás de Julián.









He Provincial Council of Seville Awardfourth race of the day, also had emotion in its final outcome since Raycfrom the AFFSL stable and riding the young woman Sara Horcajadaachieved victory with a measured finish before Xmas with the chair of Argentine Nico Valle, who looked like a winner. This Amazon, despite her youth, is proving her worth every day. The colt trained by Francisco Rodríguez demonstrated his quality in the final meters in a field of eleven horses. He finally entered the trio of winners Smooth Transition, with the saddle of Gabriel Arguinzones, two lengths behind the twin in this test held over a distance of 1,600 meters in the Nazarene green.

With the Spanish Association of Racehorse Owners Awardthe program was closed. A limited descending handicap also on the grass track and a distance of 2,200. Leivinha from Cuadra One, trained by Guillermo Arizkorreta, won, and with another good ride from Vaclav Janacek. Moneyman and Capoeira managed to enter the trio with the whips of Jaime Gelabert and Nicolás de Julián, respectively. Hippodamus of Miletus, at the age of ten, could not reach the finish line as he was injured in the race.