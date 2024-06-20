Two more Ukrainian drones were shot down over Genichesk, Kherson region

Air defense systems shot down two more Ukrainian drones over Genichesk, which is the temporary administrative capital of the Kherson region. This was reported by the press service of the regional governor, reports RIA News.

“Two more Ukrainian drones were shot down over Geniche by Russian air defense,” the statement noted.

Before this, at about 23:10 on June 20, a pop was heard over the city. The governor’s press service clarified that it was caused by the destruction of a UAV by air defense systems. They added that there is no cause for concern.

A missile danger has been declared in the Kherson region, operational services have been put on high alert, the head of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said in Telegram-channel.

Earlier, over Geniche, the air defense system intercepted an ATACMS missile fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) from the American HIMARS MLRS.