In a ski area not far from the popular Austrian ski resort of Lech, rescuers spent hours searching with all their might for winter sports enthusiasts buried under an avalanche. Initially, the police assumed about ten possible victims, but that number was significantly reduced. There are currently two missing persons.
#people #missing #avalanche #Austria #Survival #chances #falling #rapidly
Number of cold wave victims in the USA is increasing
Home pageWorldCreated: 12/26/2022 4:12 amSplitFirefighters rescue a car that crashed into a river in Kansas City. © Nick Wagner/The Kansas...
Leave a Reply