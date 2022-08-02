A few weeks ago, the police arrested two more people for threatening Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema around the celebration of Ajax. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service confirms a message about this from AT5.

It concerns two people in their early twenties from Dordrecht and Veenendaal. It was not disclosed when the two were arrested.

In early June, it was announced that three suspects had been arrested for the threats. These were people between the ages of 18 and 24 from Den Bosch, Dokkum and the municipality of Hollands Kroon (North Holland).

The five suspects will talk to the mayor. After the interview, it will be determined whether they will be prosecuted or not. The investigation into the threats is still ongoing and more arrests are not ruled out, the spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service said.

Not on Museumplein

The threats related to the decision not to allow the honoring of national champion Ajax to take place at the Museumplein this year. After that decision, Halsema was bombarded with (death) threats. She then filed a complaint. See also Israeli channel passes off Star Wars fighter jet as crashed in Ukraine

The municipality of Amsterdam announced on 9 May after consultation between the triangle that a tribute to Ajax in public space, such as on the Museumplein, was not possible. Due to a severe shortage of security guards, safety could not be guaranteed. That is why the club from the capital was finally honored in the Johan Cruijff ArenA after the home match against sc Heerenveen on 11 May.