Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/15/2023 – 22:01

Two more people were killed this Tuesday (15) by military police in the city of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. This brings to 18 the number of people killed by the police in Baixada Santista since the start of Operation Shield, by the Military Police (PM), which began at the end of July.

“The Military Police reports that this Tuesday afternoon (15) two suspects shot at teams from the 1st and 13th Battalion of Special Actions and (BAEP), respectively. The teams intervened reaching the suspects, who were rescued to the hospital in the region, but did not resist the injuries”, said, in a note, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of the state.

According to the briefcase, a pistol and a revolver were found with the suspects. One of them, aged 37, had a criminal record.

Operation Escudo was a PM reaction to the death, on July 27, of Military Police soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, belonging to Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota), who was shot and killed in Guarujá. According to the SSP, he was hit when he was patrolling in a community.

This Tuesday morning, a Federal Police (PF) delegate, Thiago Selling da Cunha, was also attacked by criminals in Guarujá. He was shot in the head while executing a search and seizure warrant in the Vila Zilda community. The delegate was sent to Hospital Santo Amaro, in the same city. According to the health unit, his condition is serious.