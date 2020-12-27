A door-to-door campaign is being carried out in Delhi to find out the Kovid-19 infected among those who returned from a trip to Britain. Two more passenger Kovid-19s have been found to be infected under the same operation. Officials gave this information on Saturday.

A senior Delhi government official said that between 25 November and 21 December, the RTPCR investigation of two persons who returned to Delhi from Britain came to the airport negative. He said, ‘Both were later found infected by house-to-door investigation and have been admitted to a separate ward maintained in LNJP. Now they will be genome tested to find out if they are infected with the new type of Kovid-19 that has come out in the UK.

With this, the number of persons found infected has returned to 21 from those who returned from Britain. Of these, 11 persons were found infected at the airport while the remaining 10 were found infected during door-to-door investigation.