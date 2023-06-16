Only the memory remains of the most recent Liga MX champion Pachuca. That team that played the best soccer in Mexico, with the passage of time has experienced a total disarmament, this due to a possible dressing room division between Guillermo Almada and his men. Last summer, Víctor Guzmán and Nicolás Ibáñez stepped aside and so far this summer, players like Kevin Álvarez, Isaís, Murillo and even Arango himself, with only 4 months in the squad, have already left the institution .
However, this has not ended for Guillermo Almada, because within the ranks of Tuzos there are other players who have one foot outside the club. The most notorious case is that of Luis Chávez, who has options within Mexico and abroad in Europe, and the most recent, Javier López, the famous ‘Chofis’ who would also be packing his bags to leave the state of Hidalgo and find accommodation within the MX League.
Sources say that the chances of López leaving Pachuca are such that the player would already have offers on the table from Puebla, Querétaro and the Tijuana Xolos, which the game creator is analyzing. For its part, Grupo Pachuca is willing to listen to offers for the ’10’, since the position of the board of directors, as has been shown in this summer market, is that all the men in the squad are transferable because they want to rebuild the team from scratch If necessary.
