Hate speech…Harvest fear. That journalist who says that he is not moved by fear at the moment is lying. And indeed, uncertainty is breathed in the journalistic guild. There is a perception of being in the crosshairs of any criminal. Why? Because of the impunity with which criminals act, the violence that fills our country with blood and the hate speech that, from the National Palace, President López Obrador himself launches against journalists and the media in his “mornings.” Five days ago, in Sinaloa, we were shaken by the murder of our fellow journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez. That he still hurts and angers us. And yesterday, two journalists from Veracruz were cunningly murdered when they were inside a car. Yesenia Mollinedo, reporter, and cameraman Johana García. Doubly outraged by their status as women and for being mothers, as well as journalists. Today, 10 companions are no longer with us. Today, the mothers of all of them have no reason to celebrate “May 10”; The violence simply took away that right to continue enjoying their sons and daughters. While journalists are murdered with impunity in Mexico, the Federal Government, that of the states and municipalities, repeat the same old cliché that they will investigate thoroughly, that they will find those responsible and that they will not go unpunished. Shame on them! The journalistic guild of Sinaloa and the entire country is fed up with having useless authorities. Justice for Luis Enrique… Justice for all the murdered journalists and punishment for their murderers. Stop!

Mazatlan journalists demonstrate. Journalists from various communication media in Mazatlan took to the streets to demand justice for the murder of comrade Luis Enrique Ramírez, murdered five days ago in Culiacán. The journalists stood next to the letters of Mazatlán, an icon that is located right next to the old Valentinos nightclub, on Del Mar Avenue. With allusive banners they demanded justice. There were a few minutes when journalists blocked Del Mar Avenue in their demand. Right there, the protesters began to receive information that in Veracruz, two women journalists had been shot to death. Indignation rose. Mexico is in the hands of criminals who enjoy total impunity to continue murdering journalists. It doesn’t matter if they are men or women. Poor Mexico.

Either they renounce or withdraw lawsuits. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya was direct. He announced that anyone who is part of the government and has sued a journalist, either withdraws the lawsuit or submits his resignation. Rocha Moya’s intention is to make it clear that journalism must be respected. That freedom of discernment and expression must prevail above all else. Let the cunning assassination of comrade Luis Enrique Ramírez serve as something. And which official(s) and mayor(s) are the ones suing journalists?