Two universities in Hong Kong, following the example of the University of Hong Kong on Wednesday night, removed statues and memorial stones in memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing. This is reported by international news agencies.

Critics fear that the Chinese Communist Party is trying to erase the pro-democracy Tiananmen protests from collective memory in Hong Kong, the special administrative region that is rapidly losing autonomy. In China, memorials and commemorations of the student protests in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, in which the army killed hundreds of protesters, have already been banned. Whether China has indeed ordered the removal is still unclear.

Goddess of Democracy

At the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the 6.4 meter high bronze Goddess of Democracy, which symbolizes the pursuit of freedom and democracy from 1989. The university said it removed the copy of a student-made statue that had stood in Beijing’s famous square because its placement was never “authorized” and no one had taken responsibility for its maintenance.

In the night from Thursday to Friday, Lingnan University demolished a Tiananmen memorial relief that depicts, among other things, the famous ‘Tankman’, who single-handedly blocked several tanks in 1989. The educational institution also painted a red copy of Goddess of Democracy about. According to Hong Kong media, Lingnan University based its decision on the “general protection of the university community following a recent assessment.”

The statements resemble those of the University of Hong Kong, which unveiled its statue on Wednesday night Pillar of Shame because of unspecified ‘legal risks to the university’ and because the authorities would never have authorized its placement. After the disappearance of the images in recent days, according to Reuters news agency, there are hardly any public memorials of the Tiananmen protests anymore.

China’s rising power

For the past two years, China has also banned the annual Tiananmen commemorations in Hong Kong. The official reason for this was the corona crisis and the associated health risks, but critics say the ban was also politically motivated censorship.

The developments surrounding the Tiananmen commemorations and memorials fit in with the image that China is tightening its grip on Hong Kong. In 2020, amid large-scale protests, China passed a controversial security law on Hong Kong, criminalizing separatism and collaborating with foreign powers, among other things.