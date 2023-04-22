The emir’s club is ever closer to an eleventh title: +11 over Marseille who finish Sunday’s round in Lyon

All more or less scripted. Two more goals from Mbappé and another three points for PSG, ever closer to their eleventh title. A record in France. But the mission was obviously not impossible for the emir’s club who beat Angers, last in the standings, without great worries, but without even shining. Beyond Thioub’s goal, PSG still rise to +11 over Marseille who close the round on Sunday in Lyon.

GOAL — The first action, however, belongs to the hosts, with Donnarumma busy after 5′ from a shot by Niane, who escaped Ramos in speed. A flash that annoys PSG, with cheeky possession of the ball, and which in the 8th minute finds the advantage with Mbappé. The incipit is from Messi fishing for Bernat for volley support. The attacker puts inside in two stages (9′). Administering calmly, PSG get an encore in the 26th minute. This time Messi serves his department colleague perfectly in depth who avoids the goalkeeper’s exit and signs the brace. See also Shame on the derby: anti-Semitic chants of the Curva Nord, and Lazio dance. Federal investigation open

FLAG — And if Bernardoni denies Messi the trio (38′), Galtier’s team tends to be satisfied, scattered on the pitch, relying above all on the initiatives of the individuals rather than on a choral manoeuvre. So in the second half it is normal to see more Angers than Psg, except for a jab from distance by Mbappé, put in for a corner (30 ‘). And it is normal that in the end the hosts find the flag goal with Thioub, with his left foot, left alone in the center of the area (42’). The standings remain the same, but tomorrow it could already change as Lens, third with 63 points, host Monaco, fourth with 61.

April 21st – 11.17pm

