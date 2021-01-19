COVID-19 does not stop changing plans at Primera Iberdrola, in which there are about twenty games postponed due to the pandemic, many of them recovering in these weeks (tomorrow, Barça – Rayo and Madrid CFF – Logroño). The last matches that will have to change their dispute date for this matter will be the Sporting Club de Huelva – Levante, duel that was scheduled to take place in The Order next Saturday, and Deportivo – Sporting de Huelva, that was going to be played next Wednesday in Abegondo.

Both meetings have been postponed after the Huelva club announced a positive in its coaching staff. This case was uncovered after the person underwent a test by having close contact with an infected family member. After communicating the positive, “the health authorities have quarantined the 22 remaining members of the expedition that traveled to last Saturday’s game against Espanyol “, as indicated by the Andalusian entity.

All this information was transferred by the medical services of Sporting Club de Huelva to the Royal Spanish Football Federation to inform the federative officials of this case, as indicated by the reinforced protocol of the First Iberdrola. And for this reason, The Competition Judge has postponed the two league matches on Tuesday, the date of which will be known in the coming days.

“Sporting Club de Huelva, aware of its share of responsibility in the fight against the pandemic, will continue to apply all the relevant protocols for the prevention of contagions in all its estates and complying with all the regulations under which it is found to avoid all possible cases of this disease that since March has changed our day to day, “they report from the Andalusian club in a statement.

For their part, Levante wanted to send encouragement to their rival. “We send our spirits to the Huelva squad”, highlighted the Granota team, runner-up in the Super Cup whose final he played last Saturday. Maria Pry’s team