He Sports He enters the final stretch of the preseason and this week has two main objectives on the horizon. The first is that Fernando Vázquez continue to roll the team with two new friendlies against Arzúa (Wednesday at Riazor) and Bergantiños (Saturday at Carballo). It is not known if he still has minutes in these trials, but the second priority is get Uche Agbo ready as soon as possible.

The Nigerian has not gone through Abegondo for several weeks while he arranged his departure from Standard de Liège. Also, he was recovering from a knee injury and had not yet trained with the group. Fernando Vidal himself confirmed his signing to AS and it is expected that he will be placed under Vázquez in the coming days. Seeing how he evolves in training and if he participates in the games is the big blue and white unknown for this end of the month.

Waiting for Galán and Beauvue

After Borges and Miku were released as soon as they arrived, the midfielder is the only one left to dress short together with Borja Galán, Lucho García and Claudio Beauvue. None of the three traveled to Vilalba and have trained on the sidelines in recent days, although they do not suffer serious injuries. It is also expected that they can have minutes at least in Saturday’s match against Bergantiños.