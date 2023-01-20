“Match TV”: “Tisakechke” and “Botev” refused friendly matches with the Russian “Pari NN”

The Hungarian football club Tisakechke refused to play a friendly match with the club of the Russian Premier League Pari NN. This is reported “Match TV”.

According to the channel, the Hungarian Football Federation banned the team from playing with the Russians. The match was supposed to take place on January 18 at the training camp in Turkey. It is specified that “Pari NN” also planned to play with the Bulgarian “Botev”, but the president of the club opposed this meeting.

Earlier, another European team announced the cancellation of friendly matches against Russian football players. Thus, at the training camp in the UAE, there will be no meetings between the Bulgarian Levski and Spartak, Ural and Krasnodar. It is noted that the most important thing for the team is the unity with the fans who opposed the organization of games with the Russians.

On February 28 last year, the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. The teams do not play in European competitions, and the Russian team has lost the opportunity to compete for reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup.