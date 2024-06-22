Governor Bogomaz: 2 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down over the Trubchevsky district, no casualties

Two more drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed in the sky over the Bryansk region on the evening of June 22. The drones were shot down over the Trubchevsky district, no casualties or destruction were recorded, said the governor of the Russian region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram-channel.

“The air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense stopped another attack by the Kyiv regime. Thanks to our air defense units!” – Bogomaz wrote. He also assured that emergency services are already working near the UAV crash sites.

Earlier, the Russian military destroyed two aircraft-type drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the Starodubsky municipal district of the Bryansk region. There were also no injuries or damage.