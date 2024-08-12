Two more accidents, and two more deaths, in the mountains. Jonathan Giubilato, 54 years old, resident in Valenza in the province of Alessandria, died this morningshortly after 6, after being fell from Punta Linke, at 3,630 meters above sea level in Valfurva. The Piedmontese mountaineer was tackling the descent from the Trentino side together with three companions. Giubilato, married and father of a 23-year-old boy, was a great mountain enthusiast. This morning, with the group of mountaineers he was proceeding towards Colle del Vioz, when he fell for about one hundred meters. His body was identified and recovered by the Sondrio helicopter rescue personnel. The body is in the mortuary of the Sondalo hospital, where it was joined by the family for identification. The other three mountaineers were unharmed.





In the afternoon, A 56-year-old man died after falling from a cliff on Mount Pizzo Cefalone, in the Gran Sasso massif. The rescue operations of the 118 helicopter, which arrived from L’Aquila, in collaboration with the Alpine Rescue (Cnsas), were in vain. At the moment, no other details are known about the accident. The victim is a 56-year-old hiker from Pescara. The body has been recovered. The anesthetist resuscitator, on board the regional helicopter rescue, assisted in the operations on the ground by the helicopter rescue technician of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue Abruzzo, once he arrived on site could do nothing but confirm the death caused by the trauma suffered during the fall.