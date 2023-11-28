As announced by Qatar, Israel and Hamas have agreed on a two-day extension of the truce in the Gaza Strip. According to the agreement, a senior Israeli official explained to CNN, Hamas will release another 10 hostages for each day of the ceasefire. The initial four-day truce, which was supposed to end today, marked the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict, bringing a temporary halt to the Israeli operation in the Palestinian enclave and thus allowing the release of some hostages and prisoners.

During the night, the Israeli Defense Forces inform, a a new group of 11 hostages has meanwhile been freed and returned to Israel: these are Israelis with dual citizenship, all residing in Kibbutz Nir Oz, in the south of the Jewish State. Following the release of the group of hostages, 33 Palestinians were released from several Israeli prisons such as Damon, Megiddo, Ofer, Ktzi’ot, Ramon, and Nafha.

The hostages freed by Hamas, the Palestinians released by Israel

With Monday’s releases, Hamas has freed 51 hostages so farespecially women and children. Israel has released 150 Palestinians from prisonmainly women and minors, many of whom are prisoners explains CNN. However, not all of the 240 hostages kidnapped on October 7 are in the hands of Hamas: according to CNN, between 40 and 50 hostages are held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad or other militant groups. And the truce agreement requires Hamas, and not another group, to hand over the hostages.

Netanyahu: “The war will resume, we have no other choice”

The Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Meanwhile, he reiterated that the army of the Jewish state will fight with “more force” when the truce is over.

“At the end of the agreement, we will return to full strength to achieve our goals: to destroy Hamas, ensure that Gaza does not return to what it was and of course release all the hostages. I am sure that we will succeed in this mission, because we have no other choice,” he explained Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to US President Joe Biden in a conversation.

Blinken soon on mission to the Middle East

In the meantime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and elsewhere in the Middle East this week to discuss support for aid flows into the enclave and the “future of Gaza” and the need for an independent Palestinian state.

Confirming the new mission of the US Secretary of State, the spokesperson of the State Department, Matthew Miller after the rumors of the last few days: “In Israel and the West Bank, Secretary Blinken will discuss the Israeli right to defend itself in a manner consistent with humanitarian law international, as well as continued efforts to ensure the release of other hostages, the protection of civilians during Israeli operations in Gaza and to accelerate humanitarian assistance to the population of the Strip”. The spokesperson did not indicate the precise dates of the mission of the head of Washington’s diplomacy, who will be in Brussels today and tomorrow for the NATO ministerial and then will be in North Macedonia for a meeting with colleagues from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).