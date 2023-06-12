There are still two more days ahead, this Monday and this Tuesday, of showers and storms in large areas of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which can be locally strong and be accompanied by hail. But, from Wednesday, the anticyclone arrives and, with it, the sun and the heat. “There will be a few days, probably until the weekend, with progressively rising temperatures and a hot environment, typical of this season or even somewhat warmer than normal in some areas,” says Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Agency for Meteorology (Aemet), to detail that on Friday and Saturday it could reach 38 ° in the pans of the country, the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. However, it does not seem that it will last, since it is possible that, “for Sunday and the beginning of next week, instability will increase again and temperatures will drop.”

This Monday afternoon stormy showers are expected, which could affect large areas of the northern, central and eastern half of the Peninsula, some of them intense and with hail. Temperatures will remain unchanged. On Tuesday, advances Del Campo, “there will be a thermal decrease, especially of the maximum and more pronounced in the eastern interior of the peninsula.” The cause will be “a small dana —an isolated depression at high levels, that is, a pocket of air in high layers of the atmosphere— that will cross from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, flying over the northern half.” In its wake, it will leave showers and storms, which may be almost generalized in the Peninsula and reach the Balearic Islands, with the possibility that they are locally strong and with hail, especially in the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees, surrounding the Iberian system and coastal areas of Catalonia. . On the other hand, they will be unlikely in Extremadura and in the south and west of Andalusia.

As of Wednesday, the weather changed “with the arrival of a ridge – a tongue of warm air associated with high pressure – which will stabilize the atmosphere for a few days.” The result is that “the sun will shine, the temperatures will rise” and the storms will cease in general although, as there will still be remnants of instability, there may be some stormy showers in the Balearic Islands, which cannot be ruled out in Catalonia. It will also rain in the eastern Cantabrian. In the rest of the country, an isolated storm may fall in the afternoon, but “much less frequent and intense than in previous days.”

The maximums will begin to rise in a general way, a rise that “will be more noticeable in the western half of the Peninsula, where the rise could be up to 5 or 6 degrees compared to Tuesday,” notes the Aemet spokesperson. Thus, 25° will be exceeded in large areas of the northeast and parts of Galicia, the west of Castilla y León, the center and south of the Peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands. In the Guadalquivir valley and areas of Malaga it may be around 34°.

Thursday and Friday will be “quiet days”, with slightly cloudy or clear skies, although on Thursday it may still rain a little in the Bay of Biscay. In addition, both days there may be some scattered and isolated showers in the afternoon, more likely in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. The thermal rise will continue and there will be tropical nights ―with lows above 20°― in points of the Mediterranean coast. “It is likely that on Friday it will not drop below 22° in Barcelona, ​​Alicante or Malaga,” the expert points out.

As for the maximums, 25° will be exceeded in an almost general way and 30° in the depressions of the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir, as well as in the interior of the Mediterranean regions, points in the south of Andalusia and even in the Within the Cantabrian communities, 34°/35° will be reached or exceeded in a good part of Extremadura and Andalusia and cities such as Badajoz, Córdoba and Seville will be around 38°. These are “normal values ​​for the time of year in most of the Peninsula, except in the interior of the Cantabrian communities and Andalusia, where they will be between 5 ° and 10 ° above normal,” contextualizes the meteorologist. On Saturday the play will be repeated and even “there could be a new rise in temperatures, more marked in the extreme north of the Peninsula.”

At the same time, it is possible that on Sunday “instability will begin to increase due to the approach of a low pressure area from the Atlantic”, which could give rise to showers in the northwest of the Peninsula, which could spread to the rest of the middle north in the following days, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

In the Canary Islands, the trade wind regime will predominate over the next few days, bringing cloudiness to the north of the islands. The temperatures, without changes, with from 20° to 22° at dawn and from 25° to 27° in the central hours of the day.