The University of Oxford has published a study reporting the risk of portal vein thrombosis from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This is stated in the statement of the Sputnik V vaccine account in Twitter…

The study indicates that the risk of thrombosis from these COVID-19 vaccines was 30 times higher than from Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca). “The University of Oxford has published an important study of more than 489,000 people inoculated with the mRNA vaccine,” the study said.

Earlier, the head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova said that not a single case of thrombosis after vaccination with Sputnik V had been detected. She attributed this, among other things, to the multi-stage purification of the vaccine. According to her, this procedure excludes the ingress of a large amount of residual DNA into the drug, which is a risk factor for the development of thrombosis.

Several European countries have suspended or banned vaccination with AstraZeneca due to the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. Vaccine creators insist on its safety. The company said that a detailed study of the health status after vaccination of more than 17 million people showed no increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has considered thrombosis following vaccination with AstraZeneca a rare side effect.